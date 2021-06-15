The PSL’s best and worst signings of the 2020/21 season

As the curtain has come down on the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign, Neville Khoza and Sihle Ndebele pick the five best and worst recruits of the season.

Best signings

Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows)

Ngcobo, 27, joined Swallows from second tier side Uthongathi a month before the start of the season. The lad from Folweni, near Durban was one of the most consistent players in the Birds’ nest, where he missed just two league games and scored two goals. Ngcobo’s blistering campaign saw him eventually win the defender of the season gong.

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Namibian international only joined Sundowns in September last year from Highlands Park and he had a blistering campaign during which he scored 22 goals in all competitions as he led Sundowns to a fourth league title in a row. The 27-year-old also finished as runner-up to Bradley Grobler in the race for the Golden Boot and there is no doubt he is one of the league’s best signings.

Luvuyo Memela (AmaZulu)

At 33, Memela played a pivotal role in AmaZulu’s success, having joined from Orlando Pirates at the start of the term. Memela proved an important buy by the Durban side, racking up eight league goals and four assists to help Usuthu finish second in the DStv Premiership table.

Stanley Dimgba (Stellenbosch)

Despite joining Stellenbosch a month into the season, Dimgba knuckled down. The 28-year-old attacker, who arrived from his native Nigerian side Enyimba, was one of the best signings in the division, thanks to his seven DStv Premiership goals that helped the Cape winelands side stave off relegation by a whisker.

Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows)

The former Uthongathi attacking midfielder caught the eye of many in his first season in top flight football. The 28-year-old played a role in Arrows’ fine season where they finished fourth. He scored five goals in 28 matches and created two assists. One of his best performances was when he scored a brace against Orlando Pirates in their 2-0 victory.

Worst signings

Marcel Engelhardt (Maritzburg United)

Joining Maritzburg as an urgent measure to help in the relegation battle at the start of the second round, Engelhardt nearly relegated the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands club, conceding 15 goals from 16 games. The German made a number of glaring errors that cost the Team of Choice points. Engelhardt, 27, joined from German second tier side Eintracht Braunschweig in January.

Jean-Marc Mundele (Orlando Pirates)

Even when first-choice strikers Tshegofatso Mabasa, Zakhele Lepasa and Gabadinho Mhango struggled with injuries, Mundele was never considered to lead the Bucs attack. Mundele, 29, joined Bucs on loan from AS Vita Club in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in January. He made just one start in eight games, scoring once across all tournaments.

Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates)

Tyson had a terrible first season with Pirates, having joined them from Bidvest Wits. A lot was expected from the 31-year-old when he joined the club but mediocre performances resulted in him being dropped from Bafana Bafana’s team that played against Uganda last week.

Haashim Domingo (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The 25-year-old failed to impress at Sundowns after his move from Bidvest Wits at the beginning of the season. In 16 appearances, he failed to find the back of the net and it won’t be surprising should he be loaned during the off-season.

Iqraam Rayners (SuperSport United)

Having done well from Stellenbosch before joining SuperSport, Rayners admitted that he failed at the club. In 19 appearances in all competition, the 25-year-old scored once and created a single assist. He blamed weather conditions in Gauteng for failing to adjust in time.