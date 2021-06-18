Our PSL team of the year 2020/21

After the conclusion of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, where Mamelodi Sundowns were peerless again, Neville Khoza and Sihle Ndebele select the best XI players.

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Sundowns)

The Ugandan kept 15 clean sheets in 25 games and played a telling role in Sundowns only conceding 14 goals this campaign.

Central defender: Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows)

Ngcobo was outstanding in Swallows' surprising run in the Premiership and ensured that they conceded the third-fewest goals (23) behind Downs and Orlando Pirates. His meteoric rise saw him win the defender of the season award.

Central defender: Nkosinathi Sibisi (Arrows)

At some point in the season, Sibisi was the talk of the town after containing the league’s leading strikers – Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United, Peter Shalulile of Sundowns and Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango. Sibisi made sure the trio never scored against Arrows.

Left-back: Lyle Lakay (Sundowns)

Lakay’s ability to convert free-kicks sets him apart from other full-backs. The Sundowns man played a huge role in the side’s league success, notching up four goals and five assists.

Right-back: Thembela Sikhakhane (AmaZulu)

Sikhakhane wasn’t as effective in attack, but he executed his primary task of defending with aplomb. The no-nonsense defender nullified a number of tricky and speedy wingers this season.

Defensive midfielder: Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns)

Coetzee brought calmness to Downs’ engine room and also linked their defence and attack brilliantly. The midfielder was even nominated for the midfielder of the season award but his teammate Themba Zwane won the gong ahead of him.

Attacking midfielder: Themba Zwane (Sundowns)

He may have failed to defend his footballer of the season award, but the attacking midfielder has had another impressive season with Sundowns. He scored 10 goals as he helped Masandawana to clinch their fourth league title in a row.

Right-winger: Augustine Mulenga (AmaZulu)

Mulenga was one of the most consistent players at Usuthu, ending up with the most assists (11) in the division. He scored five league goals.

Left-winger: Luvuyo Memela (AmaZulu)

Memela’s eight DStv Premiership goals made him Usuthu’s second-highest goalscorer behind Lehlohonolo Majoro, who netted a goal more. He was the heartbeat of the Durban side.

Forward: Peter Shalulile (Sundowns)

Shalulile was incredible for Sundowns in his first season, going all the way to win the players' player and footballer of the season gongs at the end-of-season awards. His impressive campaign saw him score 22 goals in all competitions.

Forward: Bradley Grobler (SuperSport)

Despite missing a few games due to niggling injuries, Grobler still won the Golden Boot, thanks to his 16 goals.

Bench: Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Terrence Mashego, Mduduzi Mdantsane (both CPT City), Mosa Lebusa (Downs), Sipho Mbule (SuperSport), Makhehleni Makhaula (AmaZulu), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg).

Coaches: Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena (Downs).