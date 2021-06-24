Soccer

Pitso Mosimane: 'The biggest pain I got was when I lost my mom'

24 June 2021 - 11:06
Al Ahly Head Coach Mosimane Pitso.
Image: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has opened up about the pain he felt when he lost his mom, and how it helped motivate him to take life by the horns.

On Wednesday, Mosimane weighed in on US comedian and Family Feud presenter Steve Harvey's motivational speech about people being afraid to take chances. 

Mosimane shared on Twitter that he took a leap of faith after his mother died, calling her death “the biggest pain” he had ever experienced. 

“Steve, the biggest pain I got was when I lost my mom. Hence I jumped from SuperSport United FC (7 years), I then jumped to face Safa [SA Football Association] in court (after 5 years).

“I recently jumped an 8+4-year good contract to a 2-year one at Al Ahly. I again jumped a 6-year contract to come back to SA. Why? Comfort zone,” Mosimane tweeted.

Mosimane reportedly declined a six-year contract to coach Bafana Bafana for the second time last month.

According to KickOff, he said the reason for the rejection was that he enjoyed challenges and not “warm environments”.

“I'm a person who likes challenges, I like to go to colder environments, not warm environments. I could've stayed at Mamelodi Sundowns because I had a four-year contract but I opted for a two-year contract. I opted to go to a team where I’m supposed to win the Champions League,” said Mosimane. 

“I've opted to go to a team where I’m supposed to win the league, where I’m supposed to win the Egyptian Cup, to a team where we play the World Cup and bring back a medal for the continent.”

Mosimane recently spoke out against insults hurled at him and his mother by some Sundowns fans at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“I was a little bit emotional only when I saw the placards outside and they stop the bus and all these people swearing at me, swearing at my mother,” he said. 

“I said to myself, what else should I have done for this team to get respect? But it’s football and I understand and I know the person who did that. I know the person who is behind that.”

Sundowns condemned the behaviour of their fans, saying it was “unacceptable, improper and does not reflect the integrity, respect, compassion and other values which we uphold”.

On social media, fans thanked Mosimane for opening up, saying he was an inspiration. 

