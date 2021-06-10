Mosimane says Thuswa stopped him ‘having sleepless nights on the media’

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to the education he received on the media from former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs communications manager Thulani Thuswa.

Thuswa, who no longer worked for Sundowns, died in a car crash in Sandton in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was Mosimane’s SA representative, and also many players, having started his own public relations‚ sponsorship and talent management agency since he left the Brazilians in 2019.

Mosimane, renowned as perhaps the SA coach who best understands how to utilise the media space to his advantage, paid tribute to Thuswa’s influence on the coach’s handling of the press when the two worked together at Sundowns.

Mosimane was speaking at the memorial service at Nasrec Memorial Centre in Johannesburg for Thuswa, Sundowns’ media manager when the club won the 2016 Caf Champions League under the coach.