Pitso Mosimane: Safa ‘made me a six-year offer worth a very high sum’

Pitso Mosimane has told Al Ahly’s cable television station that the SA Football Association (Safa) made him a “big offer” to coach Bafana Bafana.

Mosimane, the website Kingfut.com reported on Friday, said Safa’s offer to the Ahly coach was to take the job on a six-year contract.

Safa eventually appointed Belgian Hugo Broos as Bafana coach on May 5, to replace Molefi Ntseki, who was announced as fired on March 31.

“The SA national team made me a six-year offer worth a very high sum,” Kingfut quoted Mosimane as having told Al Ahly TV.

“Everyone told me that results were not going so well with Al Ahly in that period and I should take the easy route and the money from SA.

“Despite having only two years remaining in my deal with Al Ahly I chose to continue because I want to win the Champions League again and achieve more titles with the club.

“I informed [Al Ahly president Mahmoud] El-Khatib that I am staying with the team. In SA, all people wanted me there but I preferred to stay with Al Ahly as it’s a big opportunity for me.”

Mosimane joined Ahly from Mamelodi Sundowns — where he won 11 trophies in eight years — in a shock move in late September 2020.

He then wrapped up winning the Caf Champions League from the semifinal stage, and Egyptian Cup from the quarterfinal stage, to add to the Egyptian Premier League, which had already been concluded under Swiss predecessor Rene Weiler.

He added the Caf Super Cup when Ahly beat Morocco’s RS Berkane 2-0 last week.