Tension between Mosimane and former club Sundowns continues to escalate

Hostilities between Pitso Mosimane and his former club Mamelodi Sundowns continued unabated after his representatives revealed on Monday that they received summons from the Chloorkop-based side demanding to be paid back commission fees related to the coach.

Mosimane left Sundowns in September last year just months after extending his contract and proceeded to join Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly in a move that stunned the nation's soccer lovers.

The decision apparently did not go down very well at Chloorkop and the tension between the two parties has been brewing for months.

The revered coach's representatives, MT Sports Marketing and Management, said they were stunned after receiving the summons from the recently crowned DStv Premiership champions.

“It is with a deep measure of shock and disappointment that MT Sports Marketing and Management has received summons from Mamelodi Sundowns F.C demanding to be paid back commission fees in lieu of coach Pitso Mosimane‚” the management company said.

“We have received communication from Mamelodi Sundowns and have attempted to reach an amicable solution to this matter‚ however they have not responded to our request to meet with us.

“We attempted to speak to then club president Dr Patrice Motsepe in January this year‚ and we were refused‚ and also last week with chairman Tlhopane Motsepe‚ we were met with silence.”