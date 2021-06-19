More drama: PSL says Chippa v Richards Bay playoff match going ahead
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have said that the opening playoff match Chippa United and Richards Bay FC will go ahead on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Stadium at 3pm, despite Royal AM’s vow to appeal the GladAfrica Championship legal saga at the Supreme Court.
Gauteng High Court deputy judge president Roland Sutherland on Friday night dismissed Royal AM’s application to have his initial order, which he gave last week on Saturday, reviewed in the Supreme Court of Appeal.
However, immediately after Sutherland’s order, the law firm representing Royal AM, Mabuza Attorneys, issued a notification letter to the PSL, indicating they will now appeal against Sutherland’s order via section 17(2)(b) of the Superior Courts Act . Section 17(2)(b) allows an aggrieved client to take a matter to the higher court even if a lower court dismissed their application for leave to appeal.
Mabuza Attorneys’ letter to the PSL added: “As you will recall the order of His Lordship Justice Nyathi AJ granted Royal AM an interim order to the effect that pending the final determination for leave to appeal the commencement of the 2021 GladAfrica promotion/relegation playoffs is suspended.”
However, the PSL have taken the contradictory view that the playoffs are no longer interdicted after Sutherland’s order on Friday night dismissing Royal’s appeal.
In press release on Saturday the PSL stated: “Yesterday evening (June 18 2021), Judge Roland Sutherland handed down an order dismissing Royal AM Football Club’s application for leave to appeal.
“Royal AM brought an application for leave to appeal against the order handed down by Judge Sutherland on June 12 2021, in terms of which Judge Sutherland denied its application for a review of the arbitration award handed down by Epstein SC.
“Following the dismissal of Royal AM’s application, there has been a final determination of the application before Judge Sutherland for leave to appeal.
“We are advised that the order of Nyathi AJ of June 14 2021 suspending the commencement of the playoffs ‘pending the final determination of Royal AM’s application for leave to appeal and/or appeal’ no longer applies.
“There is consequently nothing to prevent the commencement of the 2020-21 GladAfrica promotion-relegation playoffs.
“The playoffs will therefore proceed with the first match being played this [Saturday] afternoon at 15h00 (3pm) at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium between Chippa United Football Club and Richards Bay Football Club.”
Eric Mabuza of Mabuza Attorneys could not immediately be reached for contact.
