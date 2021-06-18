Ex-AmaZulu GM questions Madlala's role as acting PSL CEO: 'The board of governors is a waste of time'

Former AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela has come out guns blazing and said Premier Soccer League (PSL) acting CEO Mato Madlala should not be at the helm of the organisation.

Madlala, who is also the chairperson of Golden Arrows, has been the PSL's acting CEO since she replaced Brand de Villiers in November 2015.

The outspoken Sokhela offered his views as the PSL continued to take a hammering over the shambolic handling of the promotion debacle that has led to the postponement of the playoffs this week.

The former AmaZulu boss accused the PSL's board of governors (BOG) of remaining silent when they should be speaking out against what he viewed as blatant flouting of the rules.

“The BOG is not effective, it is not effective at all and it is a waste of time, honestly speaking,” said Sokhela, who was involved in the running of AmaZulu for almost two decades.

“It is a rubber-stamping body and that’s what it is. The saddest thing is that you sit there and when you look around you see very astute businessmen and women who are self-made and are very successful entrepreneurs.

“But they just sit there and allow these things to happen and it's OK. Some of them I respect very highly for what they have done in terms of building themselves up as businesspeople, coming from nothing to owning what they have today in terms of their own private enterprises.

“But when it comes to speaking to what’s right, especially when you are invested in what you are talking about, they just go weak at their knees. They are just too scared to speak up and that is the sad thing about the BOG, unfortunately.”