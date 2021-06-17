The league playoffs are once again under threat after it emerged that lower-tier side Royal AM have given the Premier Soccer League (PSL) an ultimatum of 10am on Thursday morning to suspend the matches or face further legal action.

The playoff schedule is to get under way on Thursday with a clash between Richards Bay FC and Chippa United in Gqeberha‚ but Royal AM want the PSL to abide by the order given by acting judge Nyathi AJ of the Gauteng High Court on Monday night and call off the games.

Royal are appealing against Gauteng high court deputy judge president Roland Sutherland's verdict‚ which upheld an arbitration award of three points to promotion rivals Sekhukhune United.

Sutherland’s order made Sekhukhune winners of the GladAfrica Championship‚ a decision that saw Sekhukhune gain automatic promotion to the DStv premiership and also in the process bumped Royal AM down to the promotion playoffs.

Nyathi's order suspended the playoffs pending the application brought to court by Royal AM‚ who wanted the court to grant them leave to appeal against Sutherland's order issued on Saturday.

In a letter sent to the PSL lawyers on Wednesday and seen by SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE‚ Royal AM are demanding that the league must‚ by no later than 10am on June 17 2021 give, among other things‚ an indication that it will “make a public statement indicating that it will comply with the law that no playoffs will be played in breach of Nyathi AJ court order”.