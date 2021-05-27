Confident Tower declares himself PSL award winner

To say Baroka striker Evidence “Tower” Makgopa is confident he’ll win the Young Player of the Season gong would be an understatement.

This is because Makgopa, 20, says he’s 98% optimistic he will scoop the R50,000 prized Young Player of the Season accolade. Yesterday, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) named the nominees for the 2020/21 campaign’s awards, to be hosted virtually on June 6.

Makgopa will contest the gong for under-21 players with Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United) and Kamogelo Mahlangu (Galaxy).

None of the youngsters got the nod for the PSL Footballer of the Season award, for which Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane, and Maritzburg United’s Thabiso Kutumela, had been nominated.

Namibian international Shalulile and Zwane dominated the nominations as they both also appear for the DStv Players' Player of the Season. Zwane’s is also in for the Midfielder of the Season, while Shalulile's third nomination is the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament.

Should Tower clinch the young players recognition, he’ll be the second Baroka player to win it after Goodman Mosele only a season ago.

“I am 98% confident that I will win the award. I live by belief. I also believe in myself. Being nominated is amazing, but for me winning is the most important thing, hence I will only start celebrating when the award is given to me,’’ Makgopa, who boasts seven goals and three assists from 26 league games, told Sowetan.

Meanwhile, Njabulo Blom’s nomination for the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player accolade raised eyebrows. This is because his side Kaizer Chiefs’ Ke Yona Cup journey was brief, crashing out in the first round after losing 2-1 to minnows Richards Bay, where Blom played just 44 points. The 21-year-old’s nomination is simply unjustifiable.

Select nominees

Footballer of the Season: Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg), Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane (both Sundowns)

Players’ Player of the Season: Kutumela, Peter Shalulile and Zwane

Coach of the Season: Benni McCarthy (AmaZulu FC), Manqoba Mngqithi/Rulani Mokwena (Sundowns) and Mandla Ncikazi (Arrows)

Young Player of the Season *(U-21): Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg), Kamogelo Mahlangu (Galaxy) and Evidence Makgopa (Baroka)

Goalkeeper of the Season: Sifiso Mlungwana (Arrows), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu) and Denis Onyango (Sundowns)

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Deon Hotto, Ben Motshwari (both Pirates) and Victor Letsoalo (Celtic)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Washington Arubi, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (both TTM) and Shalulile.