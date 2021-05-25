Ex-Banyana skipper guides JVW to victory

Former Banyana Banyana captain Amanda Dlamini's experience is helping JVW to be competitive in the Hollywoodbets Super League.

The 32-year-old midfielder helped them to a 2-0 victory over the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) at the Randburg Ground on Sunday.

Goals by Gabriela Salgado and Robyn Moodley after the half-time break gifted JVW the three points and took them to third place on the log table with 12 points from five games.

Salgado, who scored a contender for the goal of the season, won the player of the match award and received a cheque of R2,000 and a trophy.

TUT suffered back-to-back defeats after they lost the Tshwane derby to Sundowns 4-1.The defeat against JVW upset their demanding coach Anna Monate as she rued their series of missed chances, including a penalty.

Dlamini said her team deserved the victory and she hopes that they will go on a winning streak.

“It was a difficult game and we wanted to impose ourselves and play our normal game. We changed many things in the second half and got the goals that we needed to win the game. We went back to the basics and managed to unlock their defence. We have to learn how to dig a little bit deeper to win more games going forward," Dlamini said.

Victorious JVW coach Ciara Picco said they have to win as many games as they can to stay closer to the leaders at the top. She said she told them to raise their game in the second half during her half-time team talk.

“Everyone put in their shift today and we deserved to win this game. I am super proud of this team," she said.

Weekend results:

JVW 2, TUT 1; Sundowns 4, Thunderbirds 0; Durban Ladies 1 Coal City Wizards 2; Richmond United 2, Celtic 3; Ma-Indies 5, Tsunami Queens 1; First Touch Academy 1, UWC 1; Golden Ladies 1, UJ 0.