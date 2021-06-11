Fans lap up debut album

Vhudihawe remains humble as his star rises

Ten months after Idols SA hopeful Vhudihawe Mamphwe blew away the judges with his composition My Yoki Yoki being a popular music star still sounds so unreal for him.



Mamphwe, 21, who immediately recorded and released the single on judges’ advice instantly won the hearts of many South Africans. His single shot straight to the number 1 spot on ITunes and Spotify, earning a global record. Though he was eliminated from the singing competition, the shy singer did not let the Idols setback to distract him from pursuing his passion and dream...