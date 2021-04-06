TTM hoping to end Downs' unbeaten league run

“With all due respect to Sundowns, we cannot afford to lose to them tomorrow [today]. We will beat them. We want to start collecting points, starting with the game against Sundowns. Some of us are fighting for our future and our survival in the league depends on the status of TTM,” Arubi told Sowetan yesterday.

The former University of Pretoria goalkeeper knows that he could be the busiest player on the field today. He is facing a team of superstars like Kermit Erasmus, Peter Shalulile and Themba Zwane, to mention a few of their deadly attackers.

However, Arubi said TTM could pull off an upset and become the first team to end the high-flying Sundowns' unbeaten run in the league this season.

“We have our destiny in our hands and all that we have to do is to win games. I will put in the effort to prevent them from scoring. The last thing that we want to rely on is favours from other teams. We do not want to start using a calculator to calculate our chances. We do not want to worry about permutations at the end. Today, we are playing a big game and we are ready for it,” said Arubi.

The veteran footballer said the Fifa international break has helped them to work on aspects of their game.

“It was disappointing to lose the game to AmaZulu. However, we had the opportunity to work on our game. We are not worried about the teams below or above us. The focus is on ourselves. Sundowns are doing well, but they will lose this one against us,” added Arubi.