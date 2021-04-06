AmaZulu Operation top four on track for Usuthu

AmaZulu chair Sandile Zungu's drive to finish in the top four in the DStv Premiership is gathering momentum.

At the start of the 2020/21 season, the ambitious Zungu set a high standard for a team that was battling relegation in last season. However, Usuthu seem to be on track, judging by their recent run of results in the league.

Coach Benni McCarthy's charges have won their past five matches and moved up to third in the log table. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit are level on 37 points with second placed Golden Arrows after 21 matches and trail log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by three points, though the leaders have played three games less.

At the weekend, Usuthu dug deep to record a 1-0 victory over bottom side Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium in Venda, Siyethemba Sithebe's 57th-minute strike enough to clinch all three points.