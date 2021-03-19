Sithebe banks on home advantage to see off TTM

AmaZulu midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe hopes their impressive home advantage will lean their DStv Premiership match against in-form Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in their favour when they meet at Kings Park Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

In the reverse fixture in Thohoyandou in the first round, the sides played to a 1-1 draw.

At home this season, Usuthu have recorded five wins, three draws, and two defeats in 10 matches, and Sithebe is confident that the impressive run will continue. “What I can say is, we are doing well at home, and it is important to keep that consistency we have here,” Sithebe told the club media department.

“We have to be well-prepared and not take them for granted because there is no easy game now. It's the second round, and everyone is well-prepared. We have to continue collecting points when we are playing at home.”

Sithebe is aware that TTM has improved under new owner Abram Sello and co-coaches David Mathebula and Mpho Maleka.

He admits that TTM would be different on Sunday compared to when they drew in Venda in the first round. “First round, it was their home game, even the pitch we were playing at was not okay, but then we had chances to win the game, no excuses,” he said.

“We are playing at home now, and we know how strong they are. So our targets in every game we play if we got one point in the first round, we need to get three to make it four points.”

TTM has only lost once in their last five matches, and it was against Golden Arrows at home. They bounced back to winning ways to beat Black Leopards 2-0 in the Nedbank Cup to advance to the semifinals.

Fixtures

Tonight: Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven Stadium 5pm.

Tomorrow: Arrows v Cape Town City, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 3pm; Baroka v Celtic, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3.30pm; Chippa v Swallows, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, 3.30pm; Galaxy v Maritzburg, Mbombela Stadium, 5pm.

Sunday: Chiefs v Pirates, FNB Stadium, 3pm; AmaZulu v Tshakhuma, Kings Park Stadium, 3.30pm; Sundowns v Leopards, Loftus Versfeld, 5pm.