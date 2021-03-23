Benni happy to be close to his target

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is pleased that he is getting closer to reach his target of a top-four finish in the DStv Premiership.

When McCarthy took over at the club in December, the club set him a target of a top-four finish at the end of the season although he felt he could surpass that and win the league title.

Following their impressive 2-0 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at Kings Park Stadium on Sunday, Usuthu are now fifth on the log table with 34 points, one behind fourth-place Orlando Pirates with a game in hand.

“First of all, I want to congratulate the players, coaching staff and everyone for the hard work that we’ve put in,” McCarthy told the club media department after the match.

“We work hard every day and it is so nice to see when we come to matches, the players are fearless. We played well against TTM, we pressed them high and you saw the first goal we scored was from their mistake. I’m very proud of the players. I think they deserved the victory.”

An own goal by Lebohang Mabotja and another goal by Siphesihle Maduna handed Usuthu their fourth successive victory to continue with their impressive run.

“I’m happy with the three points as it brings us closer to number five and number four. We are also in touch with the leading pack in the league and for us that’s good,” McCarthy said.

“When we were 1-0 up, we had a lot of chances to kill off the game and if you don’t take your chances, the opposition will always think they are still in the game.

“We were always in control and we managed the game well and we brought in changes because I thought we were getting a bit tired and the second goal came from there.”

With the Fifa international break now, McCarthy said he would have loved to continue playing and keep their momentum, but he is pleased that his players will get some rest.

“The break came at a time where you didn’t want it, you want to continue playing to pick up points but it is here. But the players will get a well-deserved break as well to go home and see their families and enjoy not having football for the next two weeks.”