Mahlangu confident he can make the cut for Tokyo
Exciting Galaxy teen prays for Olympics role
He may not have been part of the SA Under-23 training camp preparing for the Tokyo Olympics in July, but TS Galaxy defender Macbeth Mahlangu remains hopeful that he will still be part of the games.
The 19-year-old has been impressive for Galaxy this season, having featured 16 times in all competitions. But he was not selected for the training squad held in Durban last week...
