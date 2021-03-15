TV rights top of Motsepe's list as CAF leader

Newly elected Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has promised to sort out the TV rights impasse that has dragged on for a while.

Since CAF cancelled its media and marketing rights agreement with French company Lagardere Sports and Entertainment in 2019, Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Champions League and Confederation Cup matches have not been broadcast.

But Motsepe, who was elected unopposed in Rabat, Morocco, to replace Ahmad Ahmad as the new CAF president on Friday, said this would be sorted out as soon as possible.

“We spend too much money in Africa on watching European football. We must get more revenue from selling TV rights,” Motsepe told the media after he was elected.

“In SA, huge money is spent for people to watch European football and it is wonderful. But we want them to spend huge money to African football.

“We know what it is required and to get Africans excited about African football. To go to the stadiums and to pay TV companies to allow them to watch our games just like we pay TV companies to watch clubs all over the world.”

The 59-year-old added that he would use his business connections to improve CAF’s commercial deals and income from television and marketing rights.