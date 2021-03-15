Happy birthday to Raymond Ackerman

Happy birthday to business guru Raymond Ackerman.

Mr Ackerman, your new revered status as a nonagenarian indicate the financial storms you have weathered to establish your enormous business empire. You are a towering inspiration to the young business people.

You are not only a businessman, but also you are a great motivator. You have impacted many business people through your books like Hearing the Grasshopper Jump and The Four Legs of a Table.

Thank you for pioneering the way in the world of retail business. Long live Ackermans and Pick n Pay.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg