Letters

Happy birthday to Raymond Ackerman

By reader letter - 15 March 2021 - 10:01
Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman and his wife Wendy.
Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman and his wife Wendy.
Image: SUPPLIED

Happy birthday to business guru Raymond Ackerman.

Mr Ackerman, your new revered status as a nonagenarian indicate the financial storms you have weathered to establish your enormous business empire. You are a towering inspiration to the young business people.

You are not only a businessman, but also you are a great motivator. You have impacted many business people through your books like Hearing the Grasshopper Jump and The Four Legs of a Table.

Thank you for pioneering the way in the world of retail business. Long live Ackermans and Pick n Pay.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X