Mthethwa: Motsepe’s election a ‘vote of confidence’ in SA

Minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa has joined football followers in SA and on the continent in congratulating Patrice Motsepe on his appointment as president of Confederation of African Football (Caf).

Motsepe was confirmed as the president of Caf on Friday after he stood unopposed at the organisation’s 43rd general assembly in Rabat‚ Morocco, and he will serve a four-year term until the next elective congress in 2025.

“Today’s news out of the Moroccan capital of Rabat, while expected, is further confirmation of the high esteem enjoyed by SA in the community of football nations,” Mthethwa said in a statement.

“Following so closely after the successful hosting of the 2010 Fifa World Cup by SA, Mr Motsepe’s election as the eighth Caf president constitutes a welcome vote of confidence in our country by the 54-nation strong general ssembly.”

Mthethwa also congratulated those who were involved in Motsepe’s successful campaign and reiterated the government’s support during his term.