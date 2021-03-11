Deal-making in elections threatens fair governance

Patrice Motsepe, congratulations on becoming the president elect of CAF. I am, however, an advocate of free and fair elections. I abhor deal-making because it comes packaged with terms and conditions.

Even though it’s a norm, enormous financial leverage is used as often as not. We know the love of money is the root of evil. Jesus was sold for thirty pieces of silver in a package deal. Africa was colonised through striking deals with white settlers. Also deals were struck for President Cyril Ramaphosa to ascend the throne, is he truly in power?

The 2010 football world cup was won via deals, did SA benefit from the proceeds? Were Fifa’s promises kept? Sooner or later it will be payback time to Augustin Senghor, Jacques Anouma and Ahmed Yahya. Bear in mind that a man is more than his physical make, but also has his own mind and spirit – a unique being. His intrinsic worth shall come forth now and then.

Vested interests and control are key. The fundamental truth is that football does not occur in a vacuum but under greedy and corrupt governments where influence is unavoidable.

Despite all these dormant obstacles, with your diligence and determination to achieve your God-given goal of unity in Africa, I’m hopeful you’ll wind up a winner to the benefit of the continental football.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale