Mngqithi backs Sundowns boss Motsepe to bring change at the troubled Confederation of African Football

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is confident that the club's owner Patrice Motsepe will bring much-needed change at the troubled Confederation of African Football (Caf) after he assumes to the hot seat on Friday.

Motsepe is expected to be confirmed as Caf president during the organisation’s elective congress in Rabat on Friday and is set to replace beleaguered Ahmad Ahmad‚ whose original Fifa ban was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport a few days ago.

“I think everybody will attest to the influence he’s had in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with Sundowns where he put a vision and ensured that it was achieved‚” said Mngqithi.

“He’s always wanted to dominate the African football space and we are trying our level best to be a team that is always among the top four on the continent.

"We are working very hard every day to try and achieve those targets. He wants to get into office at Caf and one thing for sure is that he will tremendously improve corporate governance and bring his business acumen into that space.”

Mngqithi said he was confident that Motsepe will attract sponsors and enable continental competitions to compete with events on ther continents.

“When you have someone of that profile at Caf‚ I don’t think it will be that difficult to get some top sponsors that can raise the profile of our continental competitions.

"He will always do his best to make sure that we garner top sponsorships and make administration more clinical and more accountable.

“I am more than confident that the impact he is going to have on the African space as Caf president will take the development of football into another space. Maybe we will be able to compete with the Europeans‚ the Asians and other continents.

“But I am more than optimistic that if he can get into that office he will add a lot of value‚ and [that is] not to say Caf at the moment is corrupt. But I think when he is there he will make sure that everything runs accordingly. I am looking forward to that and I think it will be one of the best things to happen.”