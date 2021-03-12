Mamelodi Sundowns owner Dr Patrice Motsepe was appointed as Confederation of African Football (Caf) president in the organisation’s elective congress in Rabat‚ Morocco on Friday.

He is going to have his hands full as he takes over an organisation that has been riddled with corruption‚ poor governance‚ lack of transparency and financial inadequacy. The South African billionaire mining magnate will be expected to turn around the long-ailing continental ruling body.

TimesLIVE has identified five burning issues in Caf and African football that Motsepe must address as soon as possible‚ as his priorities:

1. TV Rights

For many years‚ the rights to broadcast marquee tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations‚ Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup were held by European companies. Those companies often made it difficult for African broadcasters to afford sub-licensing and as a result most people have not been able to watch those tournaments in recent years.

As things stand now‚ the majority of football fans in South Africans can’t watch Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on television because their matches are only available on streaming platforms‚ which is not easily accessible to majority of people. This is disastrous to Caf as it affects sponsorship and consequently income revenue value too.