Phakama Patrice: SA reacts to Motsepe's Caf coup in Morocco

South Africans took to Twitter to celebrate with unrivalled joy the news that Patrice Motsepe was confirmed as the president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Friday.

Motsepeโ€š who has become the first English-speaking president of Cafโ€š stood unopposed at Cafโ€™s 43rd General Assembly in Rabatโ€š Morocco on Friday and he will serve a four-year term until the next elective congress in 2025.