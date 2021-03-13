Motsepe asks Senghor, Yahya and Anouma to travel Africa with him

New Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has asked his vice-presidents, Augustin Senghor and Ahmed Yahya, to travel the continent with him establishing the pressing needs of every country in African football.

Motsepe appeared to consciously present a vision of unity when he invited his vice-presidents and new senior adviser, Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast, to join him in his first press conference as president after his election unopposed at Caf’s general assembly in Rabat, Morocco, on Friday.

Senegalese Senghor, Mauritanian Yahya and Anouma had withdrawn their presidential candidacies in support of Motsepe, in return for their leadership positions.

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Motsepe, too, was conscious as he identified the most pressing needs of Caf early in his four-year term, of responding to an economic standing that finance committee head Fouzi Lekjaa, in a sober report, made clear was unsustainable.