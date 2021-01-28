One swallow doesn't make a summer: Da Gama

TS Galaxy coach Owen da Gama refuses to get carried away with the club’s current run that suggests they may have turned the corner after their terrible start to the DStv Premiership season.

They followed up a 3-0 victory against Maritzburg United last week with a precious point against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Da Gama has now recorded four points in three matches since he replaced Dan Malesela, who has rejoined Chippa United.

But after their 1-1 draw against Pirates, Da Gama was quick to dismiss talk that they are turning the corner.

“This is a very unpredictable game. One swallow doesn’t make a summer. I still think there is still a long way ahead, a lot of hard work ahead,” Da Gama told the media after the game.

“So we are not getting carried away with the four points. There is still a lot of hard work ahead and we will keep on fighting until we get out of the situation we are [in]. There is a lot of pressure on the players, the technical team, but we got to stand up and work hard.

“If things are not going well, the only way is to work harder, and we’ve been working very hard, doing a lot of analysis, spending one-on-ones with the players for them to understand how we want to play and how to defend and to attack. It is a process and there is still a long way to go.”

Da Gama, however, was full of praise for his players, especially debutant Masilake Phohlongo, who scored the equaliser.

“I thought it was a very tough match for us. Pirates are a superb team, and coming to Orlando Stadium and getting a point is marvellous for the boys, especially when you were under pressure and in a position we are [in],” Da Gama said.

“I thought at times we were lucky, Pirates played well at times, and I also thought that there were one or two incidents where it could have gone either way, especially with Lindokuhle Mbatha in the final third there in the box.

“But anyway, this is all about football. I was just happy with the structure of the team; it was not easy to break us down. But we are trying our best to get the cohesion in the team. It is a process. It will take a long time. To come here and get the point, credit must go to the boys.”

Galaxy's next match is against Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday (5pm).