Let's share love, not hate

Homophobia, transphobia and any forms of discrimination are unacceptable in democratic SA, so it is good to see big companies like Old Mutual distance their brands from such acts.



Media personality MacGyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG, was dropped by Old Mutual, which was a main sponsor of his YouTube series, after outrage over transphobic comments made on this show. In the episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG, Mukwevho and co-host Sol Phenduka were talking about public figures who allegedly dated trans women. Phenduka then used derogatory names “shemales” and “woman with a di*k”, as they both laughed...