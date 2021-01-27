Powerful Cosafa region agrees to back Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe's bid for CAF presidency

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) will vote for South Africa's Patrice Motsepe at the election for the new Confederation of African Football president in March.

Insiders told TimesLIVE that the members of Cosafa met on Wednesday and decided to throw their weight behind the billionaire Mamelodi Sundowns owner.

The Cosafa region has the biggest voting block with 14 member associations‚ but while they have pledged to vote as a unit‚ there might be a few who secretly disagree with the decision.