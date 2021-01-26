Bucs, Galaxy meet in battle for consistency

Despite their victory against Maritzburg United at the weekend, consistency remains the main problem for Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership this season.

As they prepare to welcome TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium tonight (5pm), Pirates will hope to build on their 1-0 victory at Maritzburg. But registering successive victories is something the Bucs have failed to do this year. Bucs have won two, lost two and drawn one in their five matches since the league resumed this month after the festive break.

Adding to that, the Josef Zinnbauer has not yet had a consistent starting XI. So far a myriad of reasons, including injuries, suspensions and loss of form, have forced the German mentor to change his team in every match.

The unavailability of strikers Zakhele Lepasa, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Gabadinho Mhango due to injuries has made JZ's work very difficult, more so upfront.

Interestingly, Galaxy come into the match at Orlando after also beating Maritzburg in their last match. The 3-0 win was coach Owen da Gama’s first win in charge, following a defeat to Chippa United in his first match at Galaxy.

Like Pirates, the Rockets will also hope to build on that victory at Orlando tonight as they look to continue to move up the table.

Striker Wayde Lekay said they need to show their 3-0 victory over Maritzburg was no fluke.

“It was a great feeling to get three points after so many games without a win. I think it is key for us to go out there and show the consistency against Pirates,” Lekay told the club media department.

“I think it is important for us to at least pick up three points because we don’t want to see ourselves in that last position again. As coach Owen said, we are going to turn the corner. With us having picked up the three points, we need to show the same attitude and consistency.”

Lekay admitted that Pirates are blowing hot and cold but that they won’t be reading too much into that, as they have their problems to deal with.

“It is going to be a tough game. We know this, and we will need to be at our best to go out there with the right mindset. Forget about what they are doing and focus on ourselves.”