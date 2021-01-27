Seema braces himself for Downs acid test

The best thing about Black Leopards interim coach Lehohonolo Seema's first match in charge is that his players do not need extra motivation for their next DStv Premiership encounter.

Struggling teams at the bottom half of the log table tend to raise their game when they play against teams at the top. Seema is hoping that the same thing will apply to his troops when they host table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns at the Thohoyandou Stadium today at 5pm.

Lidoda Duvha sacked former coach Dylan Kerr following a string of poor results on Monday. The former Lesotho international got appointed on a caretaker basis, and he will work with the assistant coach, Morgan Shivambu.

The 40-year-old retired defender faces an acid test against unbeaten 10-time league champions. The Limpopo-based outfit are second from the bottom of the log with nine points from 12 matches. Sundowns are at the summit of the table with 27 points from 13 matches.

Lidoda Duvha lost 2-0 and 3-0 against Cape Town City and Chippa United in their past two home matches. The Tshwane giants are winless in their last three matches and will come out with their guns blazing.

But Seema said that he has a nasty surprise for the league holders in Venda." It was unfortunate that the coach had to go, and I wish him well in his future endeavours. We are a young technical team, and we are up for the challenge. We will help each other with ideas. We have a must-win game against Sundowns, and the players are well prepared for the game," he said.

He said that he was up for the challenge and was confident that he would save them from relegation." We have to bring our A-game and make sure that we defend well. We will box smart and take our chances. We are playing at home, and we won't wait for them to come at us," Seema added.

Skipper Rodney Ramagalela said their log position is a cause for concern." We are dropping points at an alarming rate and have to stop the rot before it's too late. We will support whoever is in charge. We are optimistic that we will beat Sundowns. We have been working hard and believe that Sundowns are not invincible. They have the best players in the country, but we want three points more than them," said Ramagalela.