McCarthy: AmaZulu missed 'opportunity for three points against Kaizer Chiefs'
A disappointed Benni McCarthy has taken positives from AmaZulu’s 1-0 DStv Premiership loss to Kaizer Chiefs in Durban on Wednesday.
As a result of the defeat‚ Usuthu remain ninth in the standings with 10 points from as many games but coach McCarthy was impressed with the fighting spirit shown by his players as they pushed Chiefs all the way at Kings Park.
“I am disappointed with the result but happy with the performance of the players because we pushed them all the way to the end searching for that equaliser‚” said McCarthy‚ who vowed Usuthu will continue working behind the scenes to improve their situation on the log.
“We could have had it but we didn’t have the right scoring boots today. We will continue to work because there are so many positives to come out of the game.
“You could see the confidence‚ the way we moved the ball around‚ the chances we created but we must work on putting those chances away.”
Looking back at the match‚ his third since he took over where he managed one win‚ one draw and one loss‚ McCarthy said they AmaZulu punished by their own defensive mistake.
“I am very disappointed because I thought it was a tremendous opportunity for us to have walked away with three points against Kaizer Chiefs. They are a giant and when you are playing a giant‚ whether they are in top form or not you have to be clinical.
“You must put the ball in the net because teams like these always need one chance to punish you. That is exactly what happened to us and their chance was from our own mistake but like I said I take a lot of positives from this match because the boys fought very hard.”
AmaZulu return to action with a tricky KwaZulu-Natal derby against resurgent Maritzburg United with both teams desperate for all the three points to move up on the ladder.