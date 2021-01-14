Matric exam marker dies of Covid-19-related illness
A 59-year-old IsiXhosa matric examination marker from Gauteng has succumbed to a Covid-19 related illness.
The Gauteng department of education said the marker, who was stationed at Jeppe Boys Marking venue, died in hospital after being found unconscious at her place of accommodation on Tuesday...
