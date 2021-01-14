Grobler breaks Raselemane's SuperSport record: 'It's an unbelievable feeling'

Bradley Grobler has described the moment he equalled Abram Raselemane’s all-time scoring record at SuperSport United‚ scoring his 58th club goal in Wednesday’s 2-1 DStv Premiership win against Bloemfontein Celtic‚ as “an unbelievable feeling”.

Globler’s winner also took his league tally to 10 in 10 league matches this season and keeps him on top of the Premiership goal scorers’ chart and United second and two points behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the standings.

SuperSport’s win also makes Saturday’s Tshwane derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium even more interesting as Grobler’s team may dislodge defending champions Sundowns from the top if they collect maximum points.

Grobler had equalled Raselemane’s 57 goals in his team’s 3-0 win against TS Galaxy last week.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling‚” said Grobler after the Celtic match in which United won their second successive league game and stretched their unbeaten run to six matches‚ in which they have won five.