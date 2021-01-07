SuperSport coach Tembo: Keeping Grobler fit is part of striker's white hot form

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says keeping Bradley Grobler fit to play has been a large part of the striker’s white hot form in 2020-21.

Grobler’s superb headed goal over goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali in SuperSport’s 2-2 draw against Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday took the Bafana Bafana forward to eight gfoals in eight games‚ one more than a group of three players on seven strikes.

The goal had class written all over it – with his back to goal Grobler leaned down to Grant Kekana’s chip in from right midfield and directed the ball at goal. It showed a striker’s predatory awareness of where the goal-frame was.

Had he not been injury-plagued‚ Grobler could have scored many more than his 56 career PSL goals for Platinum Stars‚ Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport.

“Bradley has really done well. We’ve really managed him as a collective. The conditioning team have really done a good job on him‚” Tembo said after a draw his classy SuperSport would have felt they should have won‚ fighting back from a goal down to 2-1‚ but conceding again with three minutes remaining.