Lack of goals playing on Mulenga's mind

By the look of things, striker Augustine Mulenga is haunted by the reality that he hasn’t yet scored for AmaZulu since joining from Orlando Pirates before the start of the campaign.

Mulenga has started two of the three DStv Premiership outings he’s featured in for AmaZulu so far. The 30-year-old forward may have already notched up two assists, but that he’s yet to break his scoring duck at the Durban club looks to be worrying him.

“Everything looks well. We’ve been pushing each other to do well for the team. I think I am doing well so far. What’s left for me is to start scoring, so that I can build my confidence. I am really looking forward to start banging in goals,’’ said Mulenga.

Having started Usuthu’s last two games against Black Leopards and Mamelodi Sundowns, Mulenga is expected to keep his slot in the starting XI when AmaZulu welcome Cape Town City at Kings Park Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).

Despite drawing first blood through Lehlohonolo Majoro in the 15th minute, Mulenga feels they started their previous game against Sundowns on the back foot. The Zambian international feels they came out of their shell in the second half.

“We lost the last game [4-3 to Sundowns]. In that game we didn’t start well but we improved in the second half. I don’t know if the guys were scared or the morale was down [in the first half], but in the second half we picked ourselves up,’’ said Mulenga.

“Against City if we can start like we finished the Sundowns game, I am positive we can get maximum points. We must give our all, work for each other as we’ve been trying to do.’’

Mulenga also wants Usuthu to use the home-ground advantage to outwit and dominate the Citizens. Thus far, AmaZulu haven’t lost in their backyard, Kings Park, with a win against Leopards and a draw against Pirates.

“Cape Town City are a good team. We respect them but they are coming to our home ground. So we have to show them that they are at our home ... they have to play to our tune,’’ said Mulenga.