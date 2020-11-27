SuperSport wary of winless Maritzburg

Playing against a team who are yet to register a win in the DStv Premiership can be tricky. That is the view of SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo ahead of their clash with winless Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium today (8pm).

The Team of Choice have lost all four league matches and are bottom of the pile with zero points. They showed their coach Eric Tinkler the door this week and the morale of the players is at an all-time low.

But the Tshwane-based giants are hoping to compound Maritzburg's misery by adding a fifth defeat in a row. Matsatsantsa a Pitori lost 2-1 to Orlando Pirates in their last outing, and another defeat on the trot is unthinkable. Tembo said he has a clean bill of health for the away game in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We have put our defeat against Pirates behind us and have all the players available for selection against Maritzburg. Sipho Mbule and Grant Kekana played their first 90 minutes in their first game back from injury. It will not be an easy game and we know that they are desperate to win their first game. They are not easy to play against at home,” said Tembo.

The 50-year-old Zimbabwean mentor warned his players not to underestimate Maritzburg. He said not winning a game this season does not make them less dangerous. “We have to go there with the right attitude and the right mentality. We will not dwell too much on what is happening in their camp. We will go out there and play our normal game and not focus on their struggles,” Tembo said.

“We cannot afford to lose two games in a row. I told the players that we have to bounce back to our winning ways in the next game.”

Fixtures

Tonight: Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala Stadium (8pm)

Tomorrow: Pirates v Baroka, Orlando Stadium (3.30pm); TS Galaxy v Arrows, Mbombela Stadium (3.30pm); Sundowns v Stellenbosch, Loftus Versfeld (6pm); AmaZulu v Cape Town City, Kings Park Stadium (8.15pm)

Sunday: Chippa v Tshakhuma, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3.30pm)