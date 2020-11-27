Baroka out to frustrate Pirates yet again

If there is one team Orlando Pirates hate playing against in the DStv Premiership, it is Baroka.

The Buccaneers have always found it hard to get a victory against Bakgaga. In their eight matches, the Soweto giants recorded two wins, while the other six finished in draws.

As the two teams prepare to face each other at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm), Baroka will be looking to frustrate them again.

Last season, Baroka came from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw, while they also held Pirates to a 1-1 draw in the second round at Ellis Park Stadium.

But midfielder Goodman Mosele insists they won’t be looking at their history against Pirates as a motivation to try to steal a point or victory.

“We must not think that we played well against them in the past and it would be the same thing again this time. It can work against us,” Mosele told Sowetan yesterday.

“We must tell ourselves that we are going there to play our normal game. We must not look at history, things can change at any time. We need to stay positive and play our normal game.”

Pirates are enjoying a good run with four successive wins, while Baroka are coming off a 1-0 defeat against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila this past weekend in the Limpopo derby.

The 21-year-old midfielder expects a tough match similar to the Telkom Knockout final they won on penalties two years ago.

“Coming from a defeat to go and play a big team, it is something difficult but we are going there to fight and we will see what happens,” Mosele said.

“For me it is going to be difficult. It reminds me of the Telkom Knockout final. It was a tough match. So I’m expecting more of the same this time.

“But we have to get back to winning ways and we need to fight for the team. I enjoy playing big teams and I’m looking forward to the match. Everyone is excited about playing Pirates.”

Pirates have welcomed back striker Gabadinho Mhango, who resumed training this week and will give coach Josef Zinnbauer more attacking options.

In the absence of Mhango, Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabaso did well for the Buccaneers by scoring goals.

Mabaso scored a winner against SuperSport United last week after returning from an injury.