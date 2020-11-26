Maritzburg United have confirmed former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp’s return for a third stint in charge of the club.

The club announced the poorly-kept secret on their official Twitter account. “He has signed a three-year deal with the club‚” United said in a statement on their website.

Middendorp replaces former Bafana Bafana star Eric Tinkler‚ who guided the team to just their second top eight placing of seventh last season‚ but started 2020-21 with an MTN8 loss and four DStv Premiership defeats.

Middendorp – who Chiefs opted not to continue with after a year-and-a-half in his second stint at the Soweto giants‚ despite a second-placed finish in 2019-20 – arrives again in familiar surroundings‚ having coached Maritzburg twice before.

“Ja‚ this is definitely something familiar. Knowing a high percentage of the players – let’s say 90 percent‚” the 62-year-old German said.

“Knowing the technical team members – not just by name I worked with them. Of course in different functions – Delron [Buckley‚ United’s assistant-coach] as a player‚ Rowen [Fernandez‚ the keeping coach] as a goalkeeper at different teams.

“It’s definitely something that’s very comfortable for everything‚ to get it into the right direction with the players.”