Ban taking its toll on Phefeni Glamour Boys

Hunt in awe of Downs' quality while he scratches his head

26 October 2020 - 10:14
Neville Khoza Journalist
Gavin Hunt, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the DSTV Premiership 2020/21 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on the 24 October 2020
Image: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt could do nothing but admire Mamelodi Sundowns’ quality when the Brazilians thumped his boys 3-0 at the weekend.

Newcomers Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus scored Sundowns’ first two goals, with the third scored by Themba Zwane at FNB Stadium.

It was evident that Chiefs’ ailing squad couldn’t match the refreshed Downs, with new signings showing their class. The humiliating defeat proved that Chiefs are suffering from the window transfer ban imposed by Fifa, which blocks them from signing new players.

Sundowns showed quality and their resources came to the fore as they were able to introduce firepower off their bench by bringing the likes of Lebohang Maboe, Haashim Domingo, George Maluleka and Khuliso Mudau into the fray.

Hunt could only reply by bringing in youth products Keletso Sifama, Njabulo Blom, Happy Mashiane and debutant Lebohang Lesako.

The Chiefs coach could not hide his frustration after the match, especially with the fact that their appeal for the two transfer bans is still outstanding. “It has been well documented. I don’t want to go there. Everyone knows what the situation is,” Hunt said after the match.

“But it is what it is, and we have to do the best we can with what we've got. The one aspect is a mentality which we need, but there is no excuse for that.”

Hunt said he needed time to impose his philosophy and that the players were far from understanding what he wants. “We are miles away from what I expect from the team. But that’s personnel, and we need to change it, for sure,” Hunt said.

“There are a lot of things we will work on, I was not happy last week [against Maritzburg United in their 2-1 victory].”

Chiefs travel to Port Elizabeth to face Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Fixtures (all 7.30pm)

Tomorrow: Chippa v Chiefs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium; Leopards v Baroka, Thohoyandou

Wednesday: Swallows v Celtic, Dobsonville; Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando; Maritzburg v Cape Town City, Harry Gwala Stadium; Sundowns v Tshakhuma, Loftus; TS Galaxy v AmaZulu, Mbombela; Arrows v SuperSport, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium

