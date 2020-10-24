A fair fight? Three versus one on the benches for Sundowns versus Chiefs

It doesn’t seem a fair fight. Not only do big-spending Mamelodi Sundowns have more player power, they also have three head coaches to one on the bench when they meet Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s DStv Premiership-opener at FNB Stadium.

Of course, that’s a tongue in cheek assessment because everyone knows it is not the number of coaches on a bench that makes for a good coaching staff.

And it would take quite a few coaches put together to match four-time league winner Gavin Hunt’s trophy pedigree possessed on his own, as he embarks on his first season seeking more such success at Chiefs.

In fact, as head coaches, Sundowns’ new holy trinity who have replaced Pitso Mosimane – Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena – have just one trophy between them. Mngqithi, though, who won that cup with a famous 6-0 thrashing by Lamontville Golden Arrows of Ajax Cape Town in the 2009 MTN8 final, also wracked up plenty of trophies as assistant to Mosimane at Downs – 11 in eight years.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE digs deeper in to the relative qualities possessed by the two sets of benches in Saturday’s 2020-21 league opener: