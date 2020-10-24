Mercurial Bafana Bafana forward Kermit Erasmus has been handed his first start by Mamelodi Sundowns’ co-coaches for the big opening 2020-21 DStv Premiership match-up against Kaizer Chiefs.

Coaches Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena made three changes to the starting XI from their 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to Bloemfeontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The speed of Thapelo Morena has been brought in for in for the defensive abilities of Nyiko Mobbie at right-back in the clash that kicks off at FNB Stadium at 3.30pm.

In the midfield‚ Andile Jali replaces Haashim Domingo; and in the attack Erasmus comes in for Gaston Sirino. Former Orlando Pirates forward Erasmus‚ who has also played in Holland and France‚ was signed from Cape Town City earlier this month.

Last season’s runners up Chiefs – painfully pipped to the post in the final day of the 2019-20 Premiership – are meeting the champions who snuck in for the that title‚ Sundowns.

Sundowns XI (probable 4-4-1-1): Onyango (capt) - Morena‚ Madisha‚ Nascimento‚ Lakay - Coetzee‚ Kekana (capt)‚ Jali - Zwane‚ Erasmus‚ Shalulile

Substitutes: Mweene‚ Mudau‚ Lebusa‚ Mvala‚ Maluleka‚ Modiba‚ Domingo‚ Mkhulise‚ Maboe