Soccer

Three stars who will win game for Chiefs against Sundowns

24 October 2020 - 12:55
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Samir Nurkovic (R) celebrates with Bernard Parker (L) after scoring a goal. File photo
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs host Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s crunch DStv Premiership opening clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE looks at three players who are going to be key for Amakhosi if they are to beat Sundowns:

Itumeleng Khune

The experienced Khune is expected to be the last line of the Chiefs defence because Daniel Akpeyi, who was preferred by former coach Ernst Middendorp last season, was back to the bench under new coach Gavin Hunt as Amakhosi started with a 2-1 MTN8 win against Maritzburg United on Sunday.

Injury-plagued for the past two seasons, former Bafana Bafana No.1 Khune will be looking for another good performance to impress Hunt and maintain possession between the posts.

Lebogang Manyama

The multi-talented midfielder makes a timely return to the team after missing the MTN8 quarterfinal win over Maritzburg due to suspension last weekend and he is going to be vital in the midfield battle against the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Rivaldo Coetzee or Andile Jali. A nominee for 2019-20 PSL footballer of the year.

Samir Nurkovic

Another nominee for that prize, which was because the Serbian attacker was one of the best players in the league last season. Nurkovic will lead coach Gavin Hunt’s attack against the Sundowns defence that will be marshalled by Ricardo Nascimento and Motjeka Madisha.

