All the action as Kaizer Chiefs clash with Mamelodi Sundowns
Last season's runners-up Kaizer Chiefs host champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the opening game of the 2020-21 DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium on Saturday, kicking off at 3.30pm. TimesLIVE senior football reporter MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE brings you the blow-by-blow action.
24 October 2020 - 16:20
Mamelodi Sundowns' Themba Zwane skips the challenge of Eric Mathoho Kaizer Chiefs in the Absa Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on August 27, 2020.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/Gallo Images/BackpagePix