TS Galaxy boss clears up Da Gama issue

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has explained why he opted for Dan Malesela as head coach rather than to continue with Owen da Gama.

After Galaxy completed the takeover of Highlands Park last week, Sukazi reappointed Malesela who resigned from the club in February and this left Da Gama without a job.

Da Gama was the head coach at Highlands before they sold their status to Sukazi and he still has nine months remaining on his contract.

Speaking in an online press conference with the SA Football Journalists' Association (Safja), Sukazi said they needed someone who knew the club and would hit the ground running when the season gets under way next month.

“When this situation arose, the choices were always going to be between Owen and maybe another coach for reasons that could be justifiable in our own right,” Sukazi said.

“So we looked at the situation and we said we have to combine two teams and we will be in a better place perhaps with a coach that understands the environment more than the coach who understands the assets that we are acquiring.

“We wouldn’t have the luxury between the time of that approval and the first game of the league.

“So you need a coach who could hit the ground running and understand TS Galaxy, because your success will be based on that.

“Then we decided that the devil we know is better than the devil we don’t know. So we said Dan is the coach; we know he knows the club inside and out. That’s why we decided to go to him.”

Da Gama, who has been linked with a move to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and Black Leopards is still negotiating his settlement with Sukazi.

Sukazi also said that they are likely to release some of the players from Highlands to make way for new ones. They have already released Musa Nyatama, Tapuwa Kapini, Limbikani Mzava and Sifiso Mbele.

“What happened is when they took over, time arrives when the approval has been granted then you take the players. However, where people miss the point and they don’t understand is that it doesn’t mean that when you have those players you should just keep them,” Sukazi said.

“The only condition that needed to be maintained is that when those adjustments are done then we had to release some players to bring in new ones."