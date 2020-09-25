Preparing PSL's newest fledglings to fly high will be delicate job
Malesela plots top-eight finish with Galaxy
TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela has set his side the target of a top-eight finish next season.
Malesela has just been reappointed as head coach at Galaxy after resigning in February. The new appointment comes as the KwaNdebele-based club prepares for life in the top flight next season, after buying the status of Highlands Park...
