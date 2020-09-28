Soccer

Da Gama also said to be in the running

Mapeza 'hot favourite' for the TTM job

28 September 2020 - 09:34
Neville Khoza Journalist

Norman Mapeza has emerged as the frontrunner for the job of head coach at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Sources in Zimbabwe informed Sowetan that TTM, who bought the franchise of Bidvest Wits, have approached Mapeza’s representatives intending to lure him to the club...

