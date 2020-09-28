Da Gama also said to be in the running
Mapeza 'hot favourite' for the TTM job
Norman Mapeza has emerged as the frontrunner for the job of head coach at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).
Sources in Zimbabwe informed Sowetan that TTM, who bought the franchise of Bidvest Wits, have approached Mapeza’s representatives intending to lure him to the club...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.