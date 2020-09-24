Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza is set to announce DStv as the new sponsor of the Premiership on Thursday evening.

Khoza is scheduled for a 6pm press conference‚ televised on prime-time TV on two of DStv’s sports SuperSport channels.

A source close to MultiChoice‚ the company that operates the DStv satellite television service‚ indicated the sponsorship announcement will be made by Khoza this evening.

DStv would replace Absa‚ the banking company which announced in June it would end its 13-year (from 2007 to 2020) sponsorship of the PSL’s Premier Division at the conclusion of the past 2019-20 season.

It is not clear at this stage whether this new sponsorship will affect the ownership structure in any manner of MultiChoice of the highly successful Premiership club SuperSport United Football Club (SUFC).

SUFC on Wednesday evening put out a press statement denouncing “rumours” that have circulated that the club is for sale.