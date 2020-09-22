Coach calls for protection of technical staff, players when clubs are sold
Owen Da Gama wants Galaxy to pay him
Owen da Gama has decided to put his next move on hold as he focuses on trying to get a settlement from TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi.
Da Gama, who has been linked with a move to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), still has nine months remaining on his contract with Highlands Park who sold their status to Galaxy...
