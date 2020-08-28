Victory at Chiefs puts Sundowns on pound seats
By beating leaders Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Orlando Stadium last night, Mamelodi Sundowns have put themselves in a favourable position to pip Amakhosi to the title, with three games to spare.
The win, claimed through Gaston Sirino’s solitary goal, propelled the Brazilians to 53 points, drawing level with Chiefs, who remain top of the table, thanks to superior goal-difference...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.