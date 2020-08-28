Victory at Chiefs puts Sundowns on pound seats

By beating leaders Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Orlando Stadium last night, Mamelodi Sundowns have put themselves in a favourable position to pip Amakhosi to the title, with three games to spare.



The win, claimed through Gaston Sirino’s solitary goal, propelled the Brazilians to 53 points, drawing level with Chiefs, who remain top of the table, thanks to superior goal-difference...