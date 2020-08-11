Zinnbauer plays down title odds

While many coaches view the resumption of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as almost a fresh start, taciturn Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has continued to downplay their title chances.

Heading into what promises to be a titanic clash against second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns at Dobsonville Stadium tonight (6pm), Zinnbauer has insisted he'll use the remaining matches to build a foundation for next season, insisting the Absa Premiership is a two-horse race between leaders Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns.

After 23 outings, Pirates are fourth on the standings on 40 points, eight adrift of Chiefs and four behind Sundowns, who have two games in hand. Chiefs have played a game fewer than Bucs as well.

"We spoke about it for many months ago, Kaizer Chiefs have a lot of points... eight points ahead of us plus a game in hand and that's the same as Sundowns, they have more games to play than us," Zinnbauer said during a virtual media conference yesterday.

"These [Chiefs and Sundowns] are the teams fighting for the title. We're now preparing the team for the next season. We'll do our best, but the title is more on the focus of Chiefs and Sundowns."